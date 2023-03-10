MEMPHIS, Tenn. – Memphis City Council passed five new laws this week to address police reform following the beating and death of Tyre Nichols, but state laws may contradict some of these changes.

According to the Memphis Police Association, they believe these changes may have been made to appease the public and might not actually make a difference.

One of the new laws say only marked cars can make traffic stops unless it is an emergency. MPA chief steward, John Covington, says state law allows unmarked cars to be used for any purpose.

“I get trying to address these things, but also you kind of get into an issue, are you just kind of placating people when in reality this should be a bigger discussion,” Covington said.

Memphis City Council vice chair, JB Smiley, says these ordinances will stand in Memphis unless he hears otherwise from city attorneys.