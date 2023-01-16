MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man who stopped at Graceland to sign the famous wall has become the latest victim of crime in Memphis.

Police said when the man returned to his car Friday, he noticed a backpack containing over a thousand in cash and two iPads was missing.

It happened just a day after Lisa Marie Presley died in California. The news was a shock to fans who have been leaving flowers and other gifts at the wall in front of the mansion.

It didn’t take long for police to find the stolen items. Investigators said one of the iPads had GPS tracking that led them to a Jeep parked in the 2400 block of Vandale Avenue.

Officers said they heard an audible ring coming from the device and found the missing backpack inside the vehicle.

Terrance Knox (Courtesy: Shelby County Sheriff’s Office)

The driver of the Jeep, 44-year-old Terrance Knox, was arrested and charged with burglary of a motor vehicle, theft of property, and possession of a controlled substance.

Police said Knox had a clear plastic bag containing marijuana in his front waistband.

Knox has a lengthy criminal record and has been charged with burglary of a vehicle several times.

Knox was released from jail on a $5,000 bond. He is scheduled to go before a judge on Tuesday.