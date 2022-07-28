Collierville, Tenn. — The Collierville Police Department needs your help finding a person who stole checks from a deposit box outside the Church of the Incarnation.

According to police, the checks were written to vendors, and attempts were made to fraudulently cash them after they were stolen.

In a Facebook post, the department shared a surveillance photo of a person in a van with white envelopes in their hand.

CPD is asking anyone with information to contact the Collierville Police Criminal Investigations Division at (901) 457-2520 or to submit an anonymous tip via text message to the Collierville Police Department, text CPDTIP and your tip to 847411 (tip411).