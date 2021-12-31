MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Behind the gates at Enclave at Wolfchase apartments, chaos erupted as gunshots filled the air early Friday morning.

Police say a teenager was struck by gunfire on New Year’s Eve in Cordova.

The incident happened around 4:30 a.m. on the 1800 block of West Fletcher Run Circle, according to police. When they arrived on the scene, officers did not find any gunshot victims.

A short time later, police received another call of seven juveniles who were at St. Francis Bartlett suffering from gunshot wounds. However, only one of the seven juveniles was hit by gunfire.

Police said the victim is a 15-year-old male listed in noncritical condition. The other six juveniles were released to their parents.

Multiple cars in the area were also damaged.

At this time, MPD does not have any suspect information, and all victims declined to give officers any other information regarding the shooting.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Enclave at Wolfchase is no stranger to shootings. Last week, a DoorDash driver was shot at the complex. The back-to-back incidents have residents ready to move and desperate for change.

At least 31 children have died as a result of gun violence in the city.