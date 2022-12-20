MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A student at the Tipton County Alternative Learning Center was arrested after police say he assaulted a teacher on Dec. 16.

According to Covington Police, a teacher was assisting on a bus when a student, identified as 18-year-old Shamar Burton, refused to follow bus rules and caused a disturbance.

Burton was asked to get off the bus and agreed to leave with the teacher.

Police say Burton allegedly pushed the teacher while he was unlocking the door to the school, causing him to fall and possibly break his arm.

The teacher was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Burton was arrested and charged with aggravated assault. He is out on a $10,000 bond and scheduled to appear in court in Jan. 2023.