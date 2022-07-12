MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Memphis police are looking for two suspects who they say stole hundreds of dollars worth of cleaning products and detergent.

Police say officers responded to the theft at Family Dollar on Mount Moriah Road Extended before 9 a.m. on Sunday.

Police say two men walked into the store, filled a white clothing basket with $500 worth of cleaning products and detergent, and left the store without paying.

The suspects left the scene in a white Chrysler sedan with Mississippi license plate PAD7332.

Memphis Police is asking anyone with information to call Sgt Nelson with Ridgeway GIB at (901)-636-4550.