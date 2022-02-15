MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Police are looking for two suspects who stole a tree trimmer’s chainsaws on Monday.

According to Memphis Police, the victim was on a job site trimming trees in the 5400 block of Angela when he was approached by two men in a white Infiniti. The men were armed with a handgun.

The suspects told the victim to run before they stole two chainsaws valued at $1,000 each.

The suspects drove off in an unknown direction. Police say one of the suspects was dressed in all red.

This is an ongoing investigation. If you know anything about this incident, call Crime Stoppers at (901)-528-CASH.