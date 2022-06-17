WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. — Police are surrounding an area in West Memphis on Friday morning.

Crime scene tape is blocking off an area near Ferguson and McAuley.

The home is less than a mile away from where a 2 year-old boy was shot and killed and his mother was also injured early Friday morning.

Neighbors said dozens of rounds were fired into their home on North 18th street, sending many in the community to take cover.

They also said prior to the shooting, there was some sort of disturbance at another home which they believe sparked the drive-by shooting.

It’s not yet confirmed whether this scene is connected to a shooting in the city early Friday morning that killed a 2-year-old and injured a mother.

