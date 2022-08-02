MEMPHIS, Tenn. – Police in unmarked vehicles spotted and disabled a stolen car at a Northeast Memphis gas station and took the driver into custody.

They said they also recovered a stolen weapon and drugs from inside the vehicle.

Officers said they did a computer check of a red Hyundai Accent after the driver parked near a gas pump at Mapco on the 6200 block of Macon Road. The vehicle came back as stolen days earlier in Memphis.

Police said they turned on their blue lights and conducted a vehicle containment. They haven’t said what exactly a vehicle containment involves but police said it prevented the Hyundai from moving when the driver tried to flee the scene.

Leonardo Corrales was arrested at the scene and charged with theft of property, possession of a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony, unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of marijuana with the into to manufacture, deliver or sell, possession of drug paraphernalia and evading arrest.

Police said Corrales tried to make a run for it but was quickly caught when he struggled to grab a backpack buckled into the driver’s seatbelt.

They said they found two handguns, ammo, a bag of marijuana, a silver grinder, two digital scales, and two boxes of plastic baggies inside that backpack.

Police said one of the guns was reported stolen back in June.

The value of the gun was listed at $437, and the value of the stolen Hyundai is about $5,000. Corrales is scheduled to make a court appearance on August 12.