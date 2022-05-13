MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Police are on the scene of a shooting outside a Target store in Olive Branch Friday afternoon.

According to Olive Branch police, the incident started on Getwell between two groups. One of the people was a 17-year-old boy.

Police say the group in the other car followed the 17-year-old to Target on Goodman Road and started shooting in the parking lot. They missed the teen’s car but the bullets hit the front of the Target store.

