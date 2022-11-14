Memphis Police released this photo of a person of interest after a robbery in Oakhaven.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are looking for a person of interest whose photo was uploaded to the cloud from a phone stolen in a robbery.

Police say two men armed with guns robbed a group Friday night on North Woodlake Circle, in the Oakhaven area near the airport. One person got away with the victims’ phones and wallets.

After the robbery, police say one of the victims received a notification that a photo had been uploaded to the cloud from his phone.

Investigators say that person, pictured here, is wanted for questioning. Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.