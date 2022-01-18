MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Memphis Police are looking for a man who they say stole an Amazon truck and some packages in Frayser on Saturday.

Police say the victim was delivering packages in the area of 3507 England when a man drove off in the Amazon truck. The truck was later recovered, but the suspect took several packages before exiting the vehicle.

Investigators describe the suspect as a man standing at 6 foot 3 inches tall and 203 lbs. He wore a blue hoodie, black jeans, black and white tennis shoes, and a chain with a pendant around his neck.

No arrest has been made at this time. This is an ongoing investigation.

If you know anything, you are urged to call Crime Stoppers at (901)-528-CASH or contact the Violent Crimes Unit at 636-1920.