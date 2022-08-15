MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A child was seriously injured in a hit-and-run crash in Whitehaven Sunday afternoon.

Memphis Police say officers responded to the crash on Lydgate Road near Auburn Road around 3:25 p.m.

Police say a driver struck a young girl and left the scene without attempting to render aid.

The child sustained critical injuries.

A witness told police that a black, dark blue, or gray 2-door car, possibly a Honda Civic or Toyota Yaris, struck the child as she walked across Lydgate.

Police say the car may have front end, hood, and windshield damage. MPD posted a picture of the vehicle on their Facebook page.

If you have any information about the hit-and-run crash, call Crime Stoppers at (901)-528-CASH.