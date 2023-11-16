UPDATE: As of 6:07 a.m., the search is complete.

**

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — There was a police presence in Germantown as officers searched for a suspect.

According to Germantown Police, officers were in the area of Poplar Estates Parkway and Corsica Drive. They were looking for a male wearing a FedEx jacket.

At this time, it is unknown what the suspect was wanted for.

WREG has reached out to officials for more details. We will provide more information as it becomes available.