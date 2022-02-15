MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Memphis Police need your help finding a teen who has been missing since last summer.

Police say 17-year-old Jocelyn Bradley left her residence at the 2500 block of Browning Avenue without permission on July 21, 2021. She does not have any mental or medical issues.

Memphis Police describe Jocelyn Bradley as 5’6″ with long hair that is possibly in braids. There is no clothing description available.

Jocelyn Bradley, 17

Police say Bradley may be roaming the area of Shelby/Tulane and Mendenhall/Apple Blossom.

If you know anything about her whereabouts, contact the Memphis Police Department at (901)-545-2677 (COPS).