MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis police are looking for the man responsible for shooting at a group of people sitting in a McDonald’s drive-thru Saturday.

Police say the suspect shot another man in the head in a McDonald’s drive-thru line on the corner of East Shelby Drive and Millbranch Road around 10 p.m. on Jan 22.

According to police reports, a woman told officers she and two other people were sitting in a car when she saw several Infinities drive into the parking lot.

She says the driver of a blue-ish green Infiniti pulled up beside their car with his window rolled down and a gun pointed right at them.

The woman, who was sitting in the passenger seat, told police as she laid her seat back to avoid getting hit, the gunman fired into the car striking the driver in the head.

She says despite taking a bullet to the head, the driver tried to speed off but crashed in the parking lot.

Police reports say she applied pressure to his wound until paramedics arrived.

He was rushed to the hospital in critical condition.

Right before the shooting, Memphis police say the gunman was followed by two Infinities. Police say they’re looking for those vehicles as well.

It’s still unclear if the victims knew the suspects.

The motive is also still under investigation.

If you recognize the suspects or know anything about the shooting, you’re asked to call CrimeStoppers at 528-CASH.