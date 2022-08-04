MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Police need your help searching for suspects after a shooting in Soulsville Monday night.

Police say two large groups of men exchanged gunfire in the 1000 block of Mississippi Boulevard around 11:30 p.m.

One man was pronounced dead at the scene and another victim was injured.

Several of the men from one group were seen on surveillance video gathering inside the store shortly before the shooting, according to police.

MPD released photos of the suspects and the suspect’s vehicle.

If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at (901)-528-CASH.