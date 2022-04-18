MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Police need your help identifying two men who they say are responsible for carjacking a woman at a North Memphis gas station last week.

Memphis Police responded to the carjacking on April 12 at 12:35 p.m.

According to police, the victim was sitting in her truck at the Exxon gas station on Jackson Avenue when two armed men assaulted her and demanded her personal property and vehicle.

Surveillance video shows one of the suspects driving off in the victim’s vehicle followed by the second suspect driving a white Toyota Avalon.

Police say the victim’s vehicle will be a 2000 GMC, white over green, with dents and missing a passenger side rear window. The victim’s vehicle will also have a paper drive-out tag.

Police say the first suspect has several tattoos on his face and wore all red clothing and yellow gloves.

The second suspect was armed with a black handgun and wore all black clothing. Both men are between the ages of 26 and 34.

If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at (901)-528-CASH.