MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Police are looking for suspects after a man was shot and killed near a hotel in the airport area last week.

The shooting happened in the 3400 block of American Way near the Garden Inn hotel on April 18 just after 7 a.m.

When officers arrived, they discovered the victim, Jamon Ueal, had been shot several times.

Ueal was transported to Regional One where he later died of his injuries.

MPD released a surveillance video that shows Ueal getting out of a silver Toyota Camry that was occupied by two women and a man that was driving the car.

Police say the driver is responsible for the shooting.

  • Photo provided by MPD
This is an ongoing investigation. If you have any information, you are urged to call Crime Stoppers at (901)-528-CASH.