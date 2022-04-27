MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Police are looking for suspects after a man was shot and killed near a hotel in the airport area last week.

The shooting happened in the 3400 block of American Way near the Garden Inn hotel on April 18 just after 7 a.m.

When officers arrived, they discovered the victim, Jamon Ueal, had been shot several times.

Ueal was transported to Regional One where he later died of his injuries.

MPD released a surveillance video that shows Ueal getting out of a silver Toyota Camry that was occupied by two women and a man that was driving the car.

Police say the driver is responsible for the shooting.

Photo provided by MPD

Photo provided by MPD

Photo provided by MPD

Photo provided by MPD

This is an ongoing investigation. If you have any information, you are urged to call Crime Stoppers at (901)-528-CASH.