MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Memphis Police need your help identifying possible suspects after a man was found shot to death on I-40 last year.

Police responded to an accident westbound I-40 west of Sycamore View on October 6, 2021. Officers found a light blue Ford Mustang against the concrete retaining wall and an unresponsive man sitting in the drivers seat with multiple gunshot wounds.



Photos of victim’s car. Courtesy: MPD

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say witnesses saw the victim cross several lanes before striking the retainer wall.

No arrest have been made at this time. This is an ongoing investigation.

If you have any information about this incident, call Crime Stoppers at (901)-528-CASH.