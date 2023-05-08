MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A church is mourning the loss of an elderly man beaten outside his home in East Memphis, and police are searching for suspects.

According to Memphis Police, the man was attacked around 6 a.m. Saturday morning on Watson Street, which is a few blocks over from Audubon Park.

Christ Church Memphis identified the victim as Steve Pearl, a dedicated staff member who served for over 27 years.

Neighbors said Pearl was loading his car up for work when at least two suspects approached him. Police said they got away in a gold or silver SUV with large tires.

A couple that called 911 said although Pearl was not shot, they heard gunfire.

“What really got our attention was the gunshot which quite often here in Memphis you see and hear gunshots all the time but you don’t hear them right outside your window,” said Ames Saunders. “He was out cold, hardly breathing, nonresponsive.”