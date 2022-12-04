MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police need help finding the driver who fled the scene after critically injuring a man in a hit-and-run crash.

On September 23, officers responded to a critical pedestrian hit-and-run crash on Frayser Boulevard near North Watkins Street.

Once they arrived, officers were advised that a driver struck a male pedestrian and left the scene. The suspect did not attempt to aid the victim who was critically injured.

Video footage showed that the suspect was driving a gold, four-door sedan. The vehicle received damage on the front passenger side headlight lens following the crash, police say.

The suspect then fled eastbound on Frayser Boulevard, according to reports.

No arrests have been made, and MPD says this is an ongoing investigation.

If you know anything about this incident, you are urged to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.