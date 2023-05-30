MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police say they are searching for a suspect in an auto theft who fired a shot in Fox Meadows on Tuesday night.

Two other suspects had been detained, police said. No charges had been filed.

At 6:15, police said they were checking on a stolen vehicle in the 2700 block of Meadowhurst, when three males ran away from the scene.

While two were caught, a third was not. Police pursued the third person.

They say he fired a shot in the 5500 block of Elmhurst. No injuries were reported.

Police had a perimeter set up and were searching for the suspect in the shooting.