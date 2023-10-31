MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police are looking for a man who they say was involved in a deadly hit-and-run crash in southeast Memphis last week.

The family of 53-year-old Sarah Hamer is in mourning. Heartbroken by her death, they are remembering her strong spirit.

“He not only took a life, he took part of our life,” said her sister Sandra Richardson.

“She was the funniest person you could ever meet,” said her niece Khadijah Richardson.

The family said the mother was on her way home from work when she tried to get onto 385 from Kirby Parkway, and a man ran a red light.

“Jumped over a median running a red light, and he hit on her side of the car and killed her,” Khadijah said. “If he had abided by the rules of the road, my aunt would still be here.”

According to police, officers saw an unoccupied green 2013 Ford Explorer was involved in the crash along with another vehicle and Hamer’s silver 2009 Pontiac G5.

Hamer was taken to Regional One, where she later died from her injuries.

After we reached out to Memphis Police asking about sharing pictures or information about the man accused of running from the scene, they posted this picture of a man accused of driving the Explorer that slammed into Hamer’s car.

Courtesy: Memphis Police Department

Hamer’s sisters said he was speeding at the time of the collision. Now, they are asking for the public’s help.

“Sarah, we can’t allow her to just become a statistic,” Sandra said. “Our plea is for anybody that knows anything about the accident at 4:08 p.m. at Kirby and 385 please contact the Memphis Police Department or CrimeStoppers.”

If you have any information that could help detectives, call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.