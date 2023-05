MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are investigating after a deadly shooting on Mt. Moriah Road last week.

Officers responded to the shooting in the 2700 block of Mt. Moriah on May 14 before 1 a.m.

Police say a 17-year-old was found lying in a parking lot suffering from a gunshot wound. He was transported to Regional One, where he later died.

Police released photos of persons and vehicles of interest in the homicide investigation.

Courtesy: Memphis Police Department

Courtesy: Memphis Police Department

If you have any information, call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.