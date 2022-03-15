MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Police are looking for a man who they say burglarized a home in North Memphis.

According to Memphis Police, homeowners in the 600 block of Thomas received a notification of an activated burglar alarm at their home on March 3 around 9:30 p.m.

The victim arrived to find a broken window and several items missing from inside.

Surveillance video inside the home showed the suspect walking around with a sling blade tool. Police say the suspect moved several cameras outside of the residence to hinder their view. He then seen using the tool to pry into the front door.

The suspect took several items from the home including a Snapper lawn mower, Black & Decker weed eater, three Dynex flat-screen TVs and a plastic table with chairs.

The suspect is described as a man with a beard wearing a light blue beanie and dark blue coat with a light blue hoodie sweatshirt underneath.

No arrests have been made. This is an ongoing investigation.

If you know anything, call CrimeStoppers at (901)-528-CASH.