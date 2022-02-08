MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Police in Oakland, Tennessee your help finding a man who has been missing since last Wednesday.

According to the Oakland Police Department, 33-year-old Tommie Trotter didn’t return to work at the Walmart store at 105 Chickasaw Ridge around 3 a.m. on Feb. 2.

Police said his vehicle was discovered around 8 a.m. in the 300 block of Lakewood, about 2 miles away from his job. His Walmart work vest was found inside the vehicle along with his wallet.

They also said Trotter has been diagnosed with manic depression and has not been on his medication for several months.

Trotter was last seen wearing a blue Memphis hoodie, black Nike t-shirt, blue jeans and black Nike Air One tennis shoes.

Anyone with information about Tommie Trotter’s whereabouts should call Fayette County Dispatch at (901)-465-3456.