MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Police need your help looking for a missing Memphis man.

Dwane Douthet, 30, has been missing since September 7, 2022.

Police say Douthet is currently homeless and hasn’t been seen by friends or family in weeks.

Dwane Douthet (photo provided by Memphis Police Department)

If you have any information, call the MPD Missing Person’s Bureau at 901-636-4479.