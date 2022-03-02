MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Police are searching for two men who they say are responsible for over 20 convenience store burglaries across Memphis.

According to Memphis Police, Malik Wilson and Prentis Frison used a yellow crowbar to force their way into Jackson’s Grocery and Deli on Jackson Avenue on November 27, 2021.

The suspects then forced their way into the office and tried to steal the safe, but they were unsuccessful.

Police say the suspects left the store with multiple packs of cigarettes instead.

MPD posted surveillance video from the burglary on their Facebook page.

Investigators believe Wilson and Frison are responsible for this burglary along with a series of business and convenience store burglaries MPD has investigated since September 2021. They say the men have used a yellow crowbar to break into the businesses and steal thousands of dollars in cash and tobacco products.

Prentis Frison (left) and Malik Wilson (right) Photos: MPD

Investigators have issued arrest warrants for Frison and Wilson for burglary and theft of property $10,000 to $60,000.

If you have any information, you are urged to contact Crime Stoppers at (901)-528-CASH.