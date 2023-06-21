MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police need your help finding a man who was kidnapped outside his home Wednesday night.

Zachari Pappas, 29, was last seen in the driveway of his home in the 3500 block of Philwood Avenue. Police say he was forced into a white Nissan Murano by three unknown males.

He was last seen wearing a short sleeve light blue dress shirt, tan pants, and brown and white tennis shoes.

If you see Zachari Pappas or have any information about his whereabouts, contact the Memphis Police Department at 901-545-COPS.