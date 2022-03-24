MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Memphis Police are searching for three suspects who robbed a business in Raleigh Wednesday afternoon.

Police say three unknown males entered the Family Dollar in the 2900 block of Coleman Road after 1 p.m. and demanded money from the register and safe. Surveillance video shows the suspects entering the store.

One of the suspects was armed with a black handgun.

The suspects took the money and struck an employee on the head with an unknown object before fleeing the scene on foot eastbound on Coleman Road.

It is unknown at this time if the suspects were occupying a vehicle.

Police say the first suspect was wearing a blue bandana over his face, a blue bubble coat, black jeans and black shoes. He was also armed with a black handgun.

The second suspect was wearing a red bandana over his face, a black hoodie, black jeans and red tennis shoes.

The third suspect was wearing a black mask over his face, black jacket, blue jeans and gray tennis shoes.

No arrests have been made at this time. This is an ongoing investigation.

If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at (901)-528-CASH.