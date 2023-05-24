MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police say they are searching for suspects in an auto theft after they ran from a vehicle at I-240 and I-55 Wednesday.

Police presence on the interstate is causing some delays as officers continue to search the area. TDOT reports the left lane of the eastbound entry ramp and the left shoulder at mile marker 25.4 are blocked at this time.

According to police, one person is in custody but three male suspects are still on the run.

Police say one of the suspects was wearing all black with white and either red or orange shoes and carrying a blue backpack. Another suspect was wearing all-black clothing and white shoes. The third suspect was wearing a white t-shirt, black pants, and carrying a gray and orange backpack.

If you have any information, call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.