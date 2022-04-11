MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police are searching for three teens they say ran away from the Department of Child Services last month.

On Monday, MPD stated India Thompson, Calvin Langston, and Jermaine Sampson ran away from DCS located on 40 Main Street on March 30.

Thompson, 17, is described as 5’4’’, weighing 115 pounds. She was last seen wearing a white hoodle, blue seat pants and blue shoes.

Langston, 16, is described as 5’10’’, weighing 160 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black hoodie, blue jeans and multicolor Nike shoes.

Sampson, 14, is described as 5’5’’, weighing 150 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black hoodie, and blue and black pants.

If located or seen, you are urged to call the Missing Persons Bureau at 901-636-4444 or MPD at 901-545-COPS.