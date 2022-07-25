MEMPHIS, Tenn. – Police say a tracker hidden in stolen money helped them arrest a man who robbed a Family Dollar near downtown Memphis Sunday afternoon.

Two employees had just started their shift at the Crump Avenue business when they were held up at gunpoint by two men.

100 block of Crump Avenue

One of the workers, who didn’t want to be identified, said they were forced to the ground and forced to open a safe and the register.

“I opened the safe, and he said get down, get back down. Don’t push any buttons. Just get back down.” said the woman. “By that time, they told her to open the register.”

Police said the thieves got $2,000 from the safer and about $150 from the cash drawer.

The clerk on duty said the robbers also left with a tracking device hidden in some of the money.

“He took the tracker. He took it himself,” she said about one of the men who reached inside the register and grabbed the cash.

Police said the tracker led them to an apartment about two miles away in the 600 block of Avant.

Apartment complex on Avant, just of Madison

James Craft

Officers said they saw Jame Craft try to get rid of the tracker before taking him into custody.

Craft was charged with aggravated robbery and will go before a judge on Tuesday.

Police are still looking for the second suspect and have not said if they recovered any of the stolen money.