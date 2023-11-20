MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two men were arrested after police say they were caught stealing 75-inch smart televisions from a warehouse.

Officers responded at 11 a.m. Saturday to a burglar alarm at the Royal Furniture warehouse off Brooks Road.

Once there, they say Anthony Huggins was found receiving TV sets from Lachristian Freeman, who was inside a bay door that had been pried open. Thirty televisions had been pulled from the business and staged on the ground, police said.

Huggins was captured immediately. Freeman ran inside the warehouse but was caught. Two more males escaped, police said.

Freeman was charged with burglary of a building and vandalism of $2,500 – $10,000. Huggins was charged with burglary of a building and vandalism of $2,500 – $10,000.

If you have any information about this crime, call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.