MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Three kids are wanted by Memphis Police after a Christmas Eve crime spree at an East Memphis dollar store.

Surveillance video from a Dollar Tree on Getwell Road caught three boys trying to rob two victims at gunpoint on Christmas Eve.

Police say this was their second time at the store, after carjacking a woman that afternoon in the parking lot.

Police released surveillance images of three young suspects in this case.

A woman told police she parked her Audi A3 at the store just after noon, when the three armed males approached her and demanded the keys. They took off westbound on Rhodes, followed by a gold Mercedes that police said was also taken in a carjacking.

Five hours later, they returned and attempted to rob two people at gunpoint inside the store.

MPD is still looking for the three teens involved in the Getwell case. If you kow any8thing call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH.