MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A group of armed males in an Infiniti allegedly robbed at least three people across Memphis before police caught up to them Wednesday.

Three men reported they were robbed by a group in a gray Infiniti in the span of less than four hours: at 2:22, 4:50 and 5 p.m. The group got away with cash and cell phones. One witness reported seeing an AR-15-style rifle.

At 6:18, Memphis Police spotted a gray Infiniti that refused to stop at Knight and Winchester. After driving recklessly, police say the car stopped at Mt. Moriah and Kirby Downs.

That’s where police say six people got out and ran. Officers caught Oryon Stephens, who was armed with a Glock handgun.

Stephens, 18, allegedly admitted to participating in the robberies. He is charged with aggravated robbery, theft of a motor vehicle, evading arrest and unlawful possession of a weapon.

The Infiniti had been reported stolen from Summer Avenue the previous day.