MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Police say a body was found in Midtown, shortly after a City Watch was issued for a woman in the same area.

Memphis Police were at Peach Avenue and Montgomery Street where they say the body was found Thursday.

The identity of the person was not released and the cause of death is unknown at this point.

According to police, officers were called to do a welfare check on Rebecca Seay, 83, at a home in the 300 block of Montgomery Street.

When officers checked the home, they were told that Seay was in an unknown rehab facility. Police checked all rehab facilities, but Seay has not been found.

A city watch was issued for Rebecca Seay on March 1.

Police have not said if the two events are connected at this time. This is an ongoing death investigation.