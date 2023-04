MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is dead after being stabbed at Peppertree Apartments Tuesday night, Memphis Police say.

According to MPD, they responded to a shots fired call in Whitehaven a little before 10 p.m. Once on the scene, officers found a man with stab wounds.

The victim was taken to Reginal One in critical condition. He was later pronounced dead.

Officers have one suspect in custody and say this remains an ongoing investigation.