MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police responded to several reports of shots being fired across the city Monday.

Just before 11 a.m. detectives were called to Happiland Place where things were anything but.

Detectives said a woman discovered her boyfriend with his ex-girlfriend. It’s alleged the ex-girlfriend told the new girlfriend ‘Girl, you can have him.’ When it was all said and done, the man at the center of the love triangle was hit in the head with a skillet with the two women firing guns at one another.

The ex-girlfriend along with the man they were fighting over tried driving away only to crash right across from the Crump Police precinct. The ex-girlfriend was partially ejected from the overturned car along with being shot in the stomach in critical condition.

Hours later, police were called to South Perkins after 6:30 p.m. Monday night. A man was rushed to the hospital after he was shot.

The life of another man was spared after running away, he told police, from several gunmen. The man hid under an abandoned home along Maplewood Street.

Although he was safe, he wasn’t without injury. While running away he “landed in a hole,” causing his ankle to snap. One neighbor, who only wants to use his first name Ebony, was preparing to go inside his home when the victim ran by.

“I didn’t say too much. You can’t say much to people these days,” Ebony said.

If you know anything regarding any of the cases, call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH. You could earn a $2,000 reward.