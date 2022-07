MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office is on the scene of a barricade situation in Northaven.

According to the sheriff’s department, the Multi-agency Gang Unit was attempting to execute a warrant in the 4000 block of Breckenwood Drive at 3:30 p.m. when the suspect shot at officers from inside the home.

SCSO says no injuries have been reported and negotiators are on the scene.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.