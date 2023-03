Police were parked in front of Prive on Winchester after a reported shooting.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police say they responded to a shooting late Wednesday night at Prive’, a restaurant and club in Hickory Hill.

Details are still emerging but a WREG photographer reports seeing a body lying in the parking lot outside the restaurant.

Police say they were called around 11:30 p.m. Officers roped off the building and parking lot at Winchester and Riverdale.

Memphis police confirm a shooting tonight @YoGotti ‘s restaurant Prive in Hickory Hill. It appears at least one person is dead. Stay with #wreg for the latest #prive pic.twitter.com/NRrZ5TD6Pf — melissa moon (@MMoon_WREG3) March 30, 2023

