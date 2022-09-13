MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police need your help in finding the individuals responsible for what appeared to be a targeted shooting in South Memphis Sunday.

Police said the victim had just left the Rosewood QuickMarket in the 1900 block of Lauderdale and was walking down South Orleans with two others when someone in a white Kia Sedan shot him.

MPD has released a video that shows the driver going past the victim and then making a U-turn. Investigators said when the driver passed the victim again, someone in the vehicle opened fire.

The male victim was transported to the hospital in critical condition.

Police said the white Kia appears to be a newer model.

Police responded to a shooting in North Memphis Tuesday night and said the suspects in that shooting were also driving a white Kia. Police have not said if the two shootings are connected.

If you recognize the car or have any information that can help police, call CrimeStoppers at (901)-528-CASH.