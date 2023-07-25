MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police need your help identifying three suspects who shot and killed a man in North Memphis Sunday.

MPD released the following video from the incident.

MPD says officers responded to a shooting a little before 2 p.m. in the 900 block of North McNeil Street. One man was found suffering from a gunshot wound.

He was taken to Regional One Hospital in critical condition and later pronounced dead.

If you know anything about this incident, you are urged to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.