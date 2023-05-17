Memphis Police release photos of suspects in robbery at Frida’s Mexican Restaurant

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police released photos Wednesday of two men who robbed employees at a Midtown restaurant Monday morning.

Police say it happened at Frida’s Mexican Restaurant on Madison Avenue around 9 a.m.

Surveillance videos obtained by WREG show employees at Frida’s Mexican Restaurant preparing to open for the day when the suspects entered through an unlocked back door.

Police say the suspects got away with approximately $300.

If you have any information, call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.