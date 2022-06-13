MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Memphis Police have released photos of a suspect vehicle after a rideshare driver and mother of six was shot and killed earlier this month.

Police say officers responded to a shooting in the area of James Road and Austin Peay Highway on June 3 at 2:45 p.m.

The victim, identified as Dushaundra Lee Ward, was shot while in her white Jeep Commander. She was transported to Methodist North where she was pronounced dead.

Her family previously told WREG she was driving for Lyft that afternoon.

Dushaundra Lee Ward

Memphis Police released photos from surveillance video that shows a white Nissan Altima with a black roof pulled alongside the passenger side of the Jeep Commander. The suspects fired shots into the vehicle before taking off.

If you have any information, you are urged to call Crime Stoppers at (901)-528-CASH.