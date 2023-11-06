MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police have released descriptions of the individuals who shot a 15-year-old selling water at the corner of Elvis Presley Boulevard and Shelby Drive last month.

They have also posted pictures of the blue four-door car the suspects were driving when they approached the teen at the Whitehaven intersection. In the photos, you can see something white covering the rear driver’s side window.

Suspect’s vehicle. (Courtesy: Memphis Police Department)

Investigators said at least two people were inside the vehicle at the time of the shooting. They said a suspect in the rear of the car reached into the victim’s pockets and shot him in the leg as the car drove away eastbound on Shelby Drive.

The victim’s mother said her son had major surgery Friday and has a long road to recovery.

15-year-old victim

The family has set up a GoFundMe page to help cover mounting medical bills and day-to-day expenses. The victim’s mother said she was not allowed to take time off from work to care for her son and had to quit her job.

The boy’s mother said her son was selling water on the corner because he is too young to get a regular job.

She said the suspects robbed his friend that day and shot her son because he pulled away from them.

Suspect’s vehicle. (Courtesy: Memphis Police Department)

Police said the male suspects are 18-25 years old. They said one had a thin build and was wearing a green hoodie and black pants. They said the second suspect was wearing a long-sleeved shirt with white sleeves.

If you recognize the vehicle driven by the suspects or have any information that can help police, call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.