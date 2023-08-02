MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police have identified the two women who were found dead of stab wounds in a Parkway Village home last week.

The victims, whose family tells us they were siblings, were identified as 71-year-old Jurice Cole and 66-year-old Margaret Horton. Jurice was wheelchair-bound.

Margaret Horton (left, 66), Jurice Cole (right, 71)

While no arrests have been made, witnesses told MPD they saw a tall male standing on the side of the victim’s home on his cell phone.

Memphis Police say the investigation is ongoing. If you know anything about this incident, you are urged to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.