MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A suspect is in critical condition after suffering shortness of breath due to a confrontation with Memphis Police.

According to MPD, around 8:30 p.m., officers in the area of Raines Road and Ross Road tried to make a traffic stop for reckless driving.

Once officers approached the vehicle, a confrontation happened, and the suspect fled the scene on foot.

Officers pursued the suspect and tried to take them into custody. However, another confrontation happened. Ultimately, the suspect was arrested, police say.

Afterward, the suspect stated they had shortness of breath.

Reports say an ambulance was called to the scene. The suspect was taken to St. Francis Hospital and is in critical condition.

Due to the suspect’s condition, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation will handle this investigation.

According to the Memphis Police Department, the officers involved will be routinely relieved of duty pending the outcome of this investigation.