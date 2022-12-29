MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two police vehicles were struck and an officer injured in a pursuit in the Oakhaven area Thursday.

Memphis Police said they were checking out a suspicious vehicle in the 1600 block of Winchester at 11 a.m. when the driver put the car in gear and accelerated, striking a patrol vehicle and another parked vehicle.

Police chased the driver to the area of Elmridge Street and Arnold Road. During the chase, an officer’s patrol vehicle was hit by the suspect.

The officer was taken to Methodist South Hospital in non-critical condition.

Three people have been detained by police.